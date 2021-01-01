From lovestrength
Lovestrength Everywhere Chain Belt in Metallic Gold.
Lovestrength Everywhere Chain Belt in Metallic Gold. Lovestrength Everywhere Chain Belt in Metallic Gold. Gold tone metal chain. Made in China. Lobster clasp closure. Disc pendant with 2 acrylic pearls. Can be worn on waist, wrist, and neck. Measures approx 42 in length. LSTG-WA56. EVERYWHERE. LoveStrength was founded by mother and daughter team Deborah Cappellazo and Wendy Beaumont in June 2010. Drawing inspiration from their Encinitas roots, Lovestrength creates vintage-inspired belts and accessories that embody the free spirit in us all. LoveStrength is about loving who you are, then sharing that love with others.