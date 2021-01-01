RSD CRPS Awareness Apparel Gifts Everything Hurts I'm Still Smiling RSD CRPS Awareness Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Click Brand for more Family matching RSD CRPS apparel. Support every person in their fight against Crps disease. Wear this rsd crps fighter bring support to fight Complex regional pain syndrome. Show support and love to rsd warriors. For reflex sympathetic dystrophy warrior rsd crps survivor. I wear orange ribbon for support of those with Causalgia Reflex Neurovascular Dystrophy disease. Great outfit for rsd crps awareness month, week or day for fighters, warriors, survivors. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only