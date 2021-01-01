From unique loom
Unique Loom Everyday Shag Runner Rug, Snow White, 2' 2" x 6' 7"
Get the luxurious high pile of a shag rug without the high price tag. The Everyday Shag Collection delivers comfort and style at a price point that can fit into any budget. Available in a variety of chic solid colors ranging from bright and playful yellow to soothing and sophisticated neutrals, these Rug serve as the perfect backdrop to any modern or contemporary home. The thick polypropylene pile is easy to clean and great for sinking your toes into after a long day. Roll out an Everyday Shag to transform low-traffic areas of your home like the bedroom or living room where comfort is king.