Don't stress about comfort sporting the Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight No Show socks that are comfortable and functional, making these a favorite to choose from. For day to day activities, they have outstanding support for all day comfort. Dri-FIT technology helps keep foot dry and comfortable. Snug arch band creates a supportive feel. Mesh on the top lets your foot breathe. Reinforced heel and toe add durability. Contrast Nike graphic prints. Front: 94% polyester, 6% spandex. Back: 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported.