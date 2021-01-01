From truly soft
Truly Soft Everyday Hotel Border Blush 7 Piece Full / Queen Duvet Set
These clean lined Hotel style comforter and duvet sets provide classic luxury at a great value with unbelievable softness. The face and back of all items use Truly Soft fabric made with finer yarns and special washing techniques to provide the best in softness. These items are brushed for added softness and come with European shams and 2 decorative pillows to complete the bed. Includes: 1 queen size duvet cover 90x90 inches, 2 pillow shams 20x26 inches, 2 european shams 26x26 inches, and 2 decorative pillows 12x16, and 16x16 inches. The duvet cover is intended to be used with a down, feather or synthetic comforter which is not included in the duvet set. Duvet face and back are made from 100% microfiber polyester fabric. These items are all machine washable; however, care should be taken to use appropriate sized equipment.