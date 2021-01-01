From the north face
The North Face Everyday High-Rise Pants
Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. Take on the day and all its demands with the moisture-wicking comfort and easy fit of The North Face Everyday High-Rise Pants. Casual pants in a stretchy polyester feature a relaxed fit with a wider leg opening and a subtle crop. FlashDry fabric: FlashDry technology transports moisture away from the body, promotes rapid drying, and increases breathability. Contoured waistband is higher in the back for added coverage. Chafe-free seams. Logo detail at back waistband. 87% polyester, 13% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam R. Please note that measurements may vary by size.