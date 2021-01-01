Everyday Collection 3' Green Spruce Christmas Tree with 100 Clear/White Lights

No sap. No needles piling up on the floor. No random wildlife waiting to pounce from your tree this year with The Holiday Aisle® Everyday Collections 3 Foot Christmas Tree. Skip the messy setup and watering schedule with this artificial fir's convenient hinged branches, pre-string lights, and built-in base. With 416 individually crafted branch tips and 100 UL listed warm white LED lights, this full-bodied tree is as charming as the real thing. The sturdy green pot base will keep the tree from tipping over from unexpected bumps, likely to happen if kids and pets are around. This lighted tree is just what you need to add that special touch to your home for the holidays. This tree measure 27 inches long, 27 inches wide, and 3 feet tall.Don't risk frostbite this year going out into the wilderness to find the perfect tree when The Holiday Aisle® Everyday Collections 3 Foot Christmas Tree has got you covered.