Home Decorators Collection Every Position Cooling Medium Down Alternative Jumbo Bed Pillow, White

Our cooling pillow features a cooling technology that is woven into the 230-thread count cotton cover, giving it a cool-to-touch feature. We filled it with down alternative polyster fiber, great for those who like the soft and modable feel of natural down but want a hypoallergenic pillow. The medium density firmness is perfect for multiple sleep positions. You can be confident in your purchase as this sheet set is certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning they have been independently tested for harmful substances according to strict scientific criteria that go beyond global legal regulations. We are proud that Good Housekeeping has given us their Seal of Approval after running through a battery of internal tests to confirm the quality and performance. Color: White.