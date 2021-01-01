PET LIFE 24 oz. Everspill 2-in-1 Food and Anti-Spill Water Pet Bowl in Pink

Advertisement
The PET LIFE 'Everspill' 2-in-1 Food and Anti-Spill Water Bowl features an inner lightweight Splash-Guard inside that floats to the top of the water surface while enabling water to pass through that is designed to completely eliminate water spills and splashing while drinking resulting in less mess and cleanup on floor surfaces. The Floating Splash-Guard is made of Rubber-like Durable TPR material that absorbs water splashing and is further removable as it doubles into a Food Bowl while making it easy to wash by hand or place inside the Dishwasher. The bottom tray features grid-like box indentations making it suitable as a slow feeder that further helps ease digestion. Features Rubberized Traction Grips along the bottom for added stability. Can withstand high levels of turbulence whether on a plane or in a car without spilling. Available in Multiple-Colors. Capacity: 24 oz. SIZING DIMENSIONS: (INCHES) L x W x H 9.64 in. L x 9.25 in. W x 3.54 in. H.