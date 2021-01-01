From latitude run
Eversley Glass Decorative Bowl
Instantly add elegance and a touch of drama to your space with this Contemporary Glass Bowl. Along the center of the pearl white base brushstrokes of metallic charcoal gray and pewter blend with streaks of gold. This combination of classic colors immediately adds a luxurious, refined touch to any space. The large size makes it ideal to use as a sculptural art piece or add other decorative items, fruit, or other objects to switch up the look. Hand-spun and hand-painted, this beautiful bowl will look chic wherever you place it.