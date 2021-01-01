Embodying time-honored designs that have been revered for generations, the Everly Collection redefines vintage charm from room to room within any home dé£¯r. These pieces are expertly crafted and hand finished to perfection ensuring quality, helping to make these peices a mainstay in your home. Crafted in China from Linen, Polyester, Ceramic, Wood, Wood, Metal. For optimal product care, wipe clean with a dry cloth as needed. Manufacturers 30 Day Limited Warranty. Surya Everly 25.5-in Black/Natural 3-Way Table Lamp with Linen Shade | ERL-002