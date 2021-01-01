Everleaner Geometric Tufted Gray Area Rug

Step 1: Please measure your space before you place your order. Please note this is a custom item and we custom tailor the length to your specifics to provide the best-fit runner rug to your hallway, kitchen, entry laundry, foyer, etc. Measuring your space before placing your order will prevent sizing and fit issues. Step 2: Select the size/length. We customize the length and width of the runner rugs. If you need your length to be more precise we can cut it in inches. In order to do that you will need to order a size up and send us your special length request by using the 'contact seller' option located on your orders page. Step 3: we custom tailor your perfect fit runner rugs by cutting them to your length choice and finish the ends we cut with matching binding or serging material in order to prevent fraying. Please note: we try to display the most accurate color possible however due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Please be advised that in some cases patterns and colors may vary according to size selection. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 2'