KVD Beauty Everlasting Long-Wear Matte Liquid Lipstick - Vampira - 0.22 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick combines super-saturated high pigment and stay-all-day, lightweight comfort. Meet the liquid lipstick that started a matte lip revolution. The creamy formula glides over lips and sets truly matte. Plus, it’s packed with natural lip conditioners, including vitamin E and sunflower seed wax, for ultra-smooth application and intense color payoff. Don’t miss “Lolita,” the iconic chestnut rose shade that looks good—and different—on everyone. Use the applicator to swipe a layer over lips. Hold still for a few seconds to let it set (no rubbing or smacking). For precise definition, line lips with KVD Beauty Everlasting Lip Liner before application. Color: Vampira.