Everill Floral Dark Gray Area Rug

Lend a contemporary foundation for your stylish space with this dark gray area rug, showcasing an oversized floral motif with pops of red and white. Made in Indonesia, this area rug is power loomed of stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene in a medium 0.5" pile – perfect for rolling out in fashionable living rooms or digging your toes in right out of bed in the morning. Easily vacuumed or spot-cleaned for effortless upkeep, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 7'2"