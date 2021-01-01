GALERIE WALLCOVERINGS LL Evergreen Woodland Tree Design Wallpaper, Grey

The Evergreen collection looks to the calming beauty of the world around us for inspiration in creating wallpaper designs that embrace natural influences as well as the latest trends in promoting well being and a renewed connection to the world around us. The Evergreen collection explores tactile textures alongside an array of leafy motifs, calming water prints and stylish succulents presented in a 'colors of nature' palette including spa blues, lush leaf greens, earthy beige and stone grays.This woodland tree design is an earthy botanical feel. Color: Grey.