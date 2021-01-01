Hinkley Everett Large Multi Tier Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 20 light

Refined elegance with rustic style. The Everett Large Multi Tier Chandelier from Hinkley Lighting will let you add some high-end luxury to your living room or dining room. Two rings make up the double tiered nature of this product, and on their exteriors are plates of hammered metal with a Heritage Brass finish to give it a textured and retro look. Use vintage filament bulbs”not included”with this product to increase its industrial vibe. This chandelier is made out of Steel to give it a strength that's worthy of its appearance. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel