Venley Everest Institute–Cross Lanes OC0592 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Calling all Everest Institute–Cross Lanes students, faculty, alumni and fans. These stunning Everest Institute–Cross Lanes accessories are the perfect gift for anyone that wants to use them on a daily basis. These collegiate garments pair perfectly with our Everest Institute–Cross Lanes accessories, and are a welcome addition to any student, alumni or fan’s wardrobe and Everest Institute–Cross Lanes collection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only