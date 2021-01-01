L'Oreal Paris EverCurl Sulfate-Free Hydracharge Conditioner, 8.5 oz

L'Oreal Paris EverCurl sulfate free deep conditioner is anti-frizz, hydrates, and smooths curly hair. Coconut oil helps control frizz and weigh down for 48-hour curl definition*. Our formulas are especially gentle on curls and color treated hair. There are no harsh sulfates, salts or surfactants that can strip, dull and damage hair like other curly hair products. Experience a purely sensorial lush, luxurious lather and a fresh aromatic fragrance that blooms.*system of shampoo, conditioner, and treatment. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.