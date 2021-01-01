REEBOK Ever Road DMX Slip-On 4 Sneaker, Size 10 in Ceramic Pink/aura Orange/white at Nordstrom Rack

Made for women, by women. These women's Reebok slip-on shoes are court-inspired, lightweight and loaded with ways to make your walk comfortable. A soft, breathable upper sits atop a cushiony sock liner. With each step you take, adaptive cushioning moves air to where you need it most. A molded heel seals the deal with luxe comfort. True to size. - Bumper toe - Pull-on style - Mesh upper - Stretchy vamp strap - Padded collar - Heel pull tab - Padded footbed - Grip sole - Imported Textile upper/rubber sole