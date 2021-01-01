Black Opal Eventrue Pore Refining Gel Cleanser with Green Tea and Vitamin E, 3 fl oz

Let your radiance shine through. This lightweight foaming gel cleanser gently removes impurities and excess oil without stripping or overdrying. An exclusive combination of pore-clarifying ingredients purify skin and minimizes pores for a smoother appearance. Antioxidant-rich green tea extract and Vitamin E help protect against damaging environmental elements while skin-brightening ingredients help promote a glowing, healthy complexion. - For all skin types - Controls shine - Minimizes pores - Formulated with green tea and Vitamin E