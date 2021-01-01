Evenson Geometric Handmade Flatweave Cotton Black Area Rug
Description
Features:Construction: FlatweaveMaterial: 100% CottonOrigin: IndiaMaterial: CottonMaterial Details: 100% CottonConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: BlackPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with mild detergentCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 22Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 13Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 90Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 114Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'