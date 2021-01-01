Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Evening Cloud Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

Like a glistening cloud reflecting the sun's rays, the Evening Cloud Mini Pendant by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting offers a soft and soothing presence. A circular canopy drops a cord to suspend the rounded fixture, which is crafted from handblown glass to form a cloud-like shape. A single bulb rests within the glass shade and radiates a soft glow through the textural glass and throughout the room. This pendant makes a mesmerizing accent, whether alone or arranged in a group. Shape: Oval. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold Leaf