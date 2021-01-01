From mac duggal
Mac Duggal Evening - 67414D Split Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Gown
Sway on the dance floor like a regal goddess as you charm your onlookers in this fantastic Mac Duggal 67414 Evening Dress. A mirrored deep V-neckline and back with split bishop style sleeves highlights this A-line gown while showcasing a finely pleated bodice with ruched cummerbund along the midriff. The glamorously lustrous skirt flutters in beautiful waves as it flares down to brush the floor at a full-length hem. Make everyone see your spectacular style with exquisite divine flair in this Mac Duggal style for formal Evening. Style: macd_67414 Collection: Mac Duggal Evening Details: Plunging neckline Ruched bodice Split bishop sleeve Beaded cuffs V back Hidden back zipper Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Empire Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.