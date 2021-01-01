Mac Duggal Evening - 4988D Plunging V-Neck Cold Shoulder Dress

Look absolutely stunning in this glamorous Mac Duggal Evening 4988 cocktail dress. Fully designed with intricate sequin embellishments the fitted bodice showcases a plunging V neckline with cold shoulder cutout and half sleeves. The skirt displays a sheath silhouette which cascades to the knee-length hemline. You are certain to get noticed when you show up in this Mac Duggal ensemble. Style: macd_4988 Collection: Mac Duggal Evening Details: Cold Shoulder Cutout Fitted Fully Embellished V Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Knee-Length Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.