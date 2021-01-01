From mac duggal
Mac Duggal Evening - 12264D Floral Applique A-Line Evening Dress
Showcase you feminine side in this beautiful evening dress by Mac Duggal 12264. A plunging V neckline with folded detail bisects the sleeveless bodice as embellished belt accents the natural waist. Floral appliques beautify the a-line skirt as soft pleats ripple to the floor completed with a sweep train. This dress by Mac Duggal design has an absolute beauty that will captivate the crowd. Style: macd_12264 Collection: Mac Duggal Evening Details: Folded Neckline Fitted Sleeveless Embellished Belt Floral Appliqued Skirt Pleated Floor Length Full Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line