Eve A-Line Dress (Curve) - 1L - Also in: 2L, 3L

Our Eve dress is sure to be on constant rotation in your wardrobe. With it\'s flattering A-line shape, wide shoulder straps, and high back, it easily covers bra straps and makes your shoulders look elegant and sophisticated. A fun, unexpected twist on a look that gives us warm, fuzzy Audrey Hepburn vibes, we think this look is just as cool as it is classic. Leota's world-famous Luxe Jacquard is made with the magic of shapewear! We developed our innovative power-stretch fabric with high recovery to beautifully reshape your body, smooth out those curves and enhance your figure. Our premium Luxe Jacquard offers maximum sculpting, slimming and comfort in a thicker, textured fabric with a timeless circular motif.