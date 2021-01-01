From martinelli luce
Eva XG Floor Lamp by Martinelli Luce - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (2270/XG/NE/US/NE)
The Eva XG Floor Lamp from Martinelli Luce is a piece designed by Emiliana Martinelli to illustrate her esteem for the traditional lampshade. A tripod metal base anchors the design while producing a fashionable quality, like a camera set up in a high-fashion photoshoot. A red feed cable adds to the stylish character of the piece with winding contours wrapped in color. Soft to the touch, a tapered lampshade commands the eyes with its evocative nature and its sense of scale. The piece produces a generous beam of light downward and a diffusing ambient glow upward. An award-winning lighting brand, Martinelli Luce is synonymous with forward-thinking contemporary table and floor lamps and an ever-expanding line of ultramodern pendants. Notable Martinelli Luce fixtures include the futuristic Pipistrello table lamp, the abstract Circular Pol pendant, and the mid-century modern Serpentine Lamp. Martinelli Luce fixtures feature a 1-year warranty and in-stock items ship from the US while special orders are dispatched directly from its Italian production facility; all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee. Shape: Tapered. Color: Black. Finish: Black