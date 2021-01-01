From martinelli luce
Eva Table Lamp by Martinelli Luce - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (798/J/US/NE)
The Eva Table Lamp from Martinelli Luce is simple, stable, and utterly functional. The lamp was made by renowned entrepreneur and designer Emiliana Martinelli in 2007. A robust tripod structure fashioned from aluminum rises from its mounting surface, merging into a single branch that holds LED lamping under a tall, rounded shade left open at its top and bottom. This design element mutes light through the shades sides, creating an hourglass pattern of light above and below, bound in shadow. An award-winning lighting brand, Martinelli Luce is synonymous with forward-thinking contemporary table and floor lamps and an ever-expanding line of ultramodern pendants. Notable Martinelli Luce fixtures include the futuristic Pipistrello table lamp, the abstract Circular Pol pendant, and the mid-century modern Serpentine Lamp. Martinelli Luce fixtures feature a 1-year warranty and in-stock items ship from the US while special orders are dispatched directly from its Italian production facility; all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Satin Aluminum