Eva 10 Light Chandelier by Masiero - Color: Gold (EVA S8 F-01)

Advertisement
The Eva 10 Light Chandelier features a lacquered resin and polyurethane body with lacquered aluminum lamp shades. Available in gloss black, gold leaf, gloss orange, gloss magenta, silver leaf or matte white finishes. Ships with 4.5 feet of wire. Founded in 1981, Italian brand Masiero produces artful modern lighting designed to tell a unique story. Driven by a passion for blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with sophisticated contemporary aesthetics, Masiero lighting brings an elevated look to interior and exterior spaces. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf