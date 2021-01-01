From colourtree
Eustoma Coffee Table
The collection is a sophisticated classic design, with its curve upholstered tight back wrapping around with an elegant cut out at the center top. Coming with traditional walnut color, this beautiful appeal is accented by simple delicate pillows upon coil seat cushions to allow for any configuration for a comfort level desired. The sofa is accented with a solid wood frame that flows into a concave arched front arm which creates a great visual silhouette. The detail of the wood trim is emphasized by having a center domineering design and allowing the contrasting wood trim to be more prominent. The elegant design of this sofa allows it to fit into any room decor.