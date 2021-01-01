From sensorpedic
SensorPEDIC Euro Majestic Mattress Topper, Full, White
REJUVENATE – Upgrade your mattress by adding a 3-inch layer of memory foam that encompasses the entire body for ultimate support with the SensorPEDIC Euro Majestic 3-inch Quilted Mattress Topper PRESSURE RELIEVING SUPPORT – A 1-inch layer of hypoallergenic SensoAIR memory foam provides pressure-relieving support. This luxurious open cell memory foam breathes as you sleep, keeping you cooler as well as being extremely comfortable PREMIUM VENTILATION – 2-inches of odor-free ventilated memory foam provides additional body cradling support and comfort creating the optimal atmosphere for relaxation. Featuring iCOOL Technology System that enhances airflow and ensures optimal breathability SOFT BREATHABLE COVER – The luxurious circular knit fabric cover adds a layer of smooth softness and features Repel-A-Tex technology, making the fabric water repellent and resistant to stains so you can rest assured knowing your sleeping area is fresh and clean night after night ODOR CONTROL – Featuring Microban mattress topper protection for lasting odor control