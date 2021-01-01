From sanitaire
Sanitaire, EUR888K, Quick Kleen Upright Vacuum, Red,Silver
This upright vacuum with a 12"" cleaning path features a Quick Kleen fan chamber to make commercial cleaning a breeze and maintenance simple. From premium filtration and a 50' power cord to the extended-life motor and Vibra Groomer brushroll, this unit is built for the demanding commercial cleaning environment. CRI approved, 7 amp, rugged upright is the perfect solution for green cleaning. Easy-access, dual zipper bag makes installation of the 6.1 quart bag simple and quick. Synthetic media filters 96.75 percent of allergens down to 0.3 microns for cleaner air. Durable vacuum also features Vibra-Groomer Brushroll with replaceable bristle strips.Sanitaire Quick Kleen Upright Vacuum, Red, Silver