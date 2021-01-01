After years of extensive research and development we are thrilled to introduce this amazing quality rug. This innovative product is power loomed in a unique loom configuration to replicate the look and feel of handmade knots. The rich luster and soft feel is the result of using 100% new Zealand wool. And hand washing with the same methods used for century to produce fine rugs that cost 5 times as much. This broken medallion in red shows off how well the rich color changes from deep cherry to almost rust depending on the direction it is viewed from. Lowe's Euphoria 9 x 12 Multiple colors/finishes Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | 00600611400430912