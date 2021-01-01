From george oliver
Eula Concrete Pot Planter
Showcase your favorite plants, succulents, and flowers with the beautiful and unique terrazzo planters. Gracefully designed with terrazzo prints that come in various colors and sizes, the print creates an aesthetically-pleasing visual. The dazzling display of speckled colors originated over 500 years ago and it's making a comeback. This trendy design has been remastered to blend with modern-day interior style. Incorporate these sophisticated terrazzo planter pots anywhere, both indoors and outdoors. They come in various sizes and shapes.