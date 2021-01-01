Eudora TV Stand for TVs up to 50" with Electric Fireplace Included
Description
Features:Sturdy MDF frameEnhanced log insert features a realistic log display with a multi-color flame effectDual heat settings and a 9-hour timerFlames can be set to function with or without heatA convenient remote control is included to adjust settings from across the roomAutomatic thermal safety switch for overheating protectionCSA certifiedMantel Included: YesWattage: 1500 WattsBatteries Required: YesOutdoor Use: NoMantel: YesProduct Type: TV StandPier / Bookcase Included: Number of Piers / Bookcases Included: Hutch Included: Bridge Included: Pieces Included: Entertainment Center Type: Style: Modern & ContemporaryDesign: TV Stand FireplaceColor: Material: Manufactured Wood;MarbleMaterial Details: Faux marbleMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoOpen Storage: YesExterior Shelf Material: WoodCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Interior Shelf Material: WoodMagnetic Door Catches: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: YesFireplace Included: YesFireplace Type: ElectricFuel Type: ElectricRemote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: 5115Voltage requirement: 115 voltsAmpere Requirement: 16Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: 210Adjustable Temperature: NoAdjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Plug-In: YesPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaDS Wood Tone (Color: Walnut): Medium WoodWood Species: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Top shelf height: 26"Fireplace Dimensions: 5.0” D x 23.0” W x 17.1” HMaximum TV Screen Size Accommodated: 50"TV Stand: YesTV Stand Overall Width - Side to Side: 47.2TV Stand Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.5TV Stand Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.7Entertainment Center: NoEntertainment Center Overall Width - Side to Side: Entertainment Center Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Entertainment Center Overall Depth - Front to Back: TV Opening Width - Side to Side: TV Opening Height - Top to Bottom: TV Opening Depth - Front to Back: Shelving: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: 5.31Shelf Width - Side to Side: 23.2Shelf Depth - Front to Back: 8.66Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 104Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 155Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Estimated Time to Assemble [Data Science]: