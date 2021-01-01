From northlight
Eucalyptus and Hydrangea Floral Fern Spring Wreath, Blue and Green 26"
Add a pop of color to your home with this hydrangea wreath. Featuring realistic silk flowers intertwined with a natural grapevine base, what better way to welcome guests and spring to your home.Features:Blue, purple white and green hydrangea floral wreathEucalyptus, ferns and assorted green foliage completes this wreathAccented with small white flowers and berriesNatural twig grapevine backing for hangingRecommended for indoor use only, or covered outdoor useNo assembly required - wreath comes in 1 pieceDimensions: 26" diameter (measured from outermost edge to outermost edge across the wreath)Material(s): polyester/twig/wire/plastic