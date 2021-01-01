From northlight seasonal
Eucalyptus And Hydrangea Floral Fern Spring Wreath Blue And Green 26"
Advertisement
Add a pop of color to your home with this hydrangea wreath. Featuring realistic silk flowers intertwined with a natural grapevine base what better way to welcome guests and spring to your home. Features: Blue purple white and green hydrangea floral wreath. Eucalyptus ferns and assorted green foliage completes this wreath. Accented with small white flowers and berries. Natural twig grapevine backing for hanging. Recommended for indoor use only or covered outdoor use. No assembly required - wreath comes in 1 piece. Dimensions: 26" diameter (measured from outermost edge to outermost edge across the wreath). Material(s): polyester/twig/wire/plastic |