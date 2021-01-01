From papai noel co.
Eu acredito em Papai Noel Tote Bag
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! Feliz Natal! The countdown for the holidays is always on! And if you believe in Santa Claus, ask yourself: am I naughty or nice? Celebrate this holiday season with this cute design: Eu acredito em Papai Noel (I believe in Santa Claus in Portuguese, Brazil). No matter if you say Papai Noel or Santa Claus, embrace the Christmas spirit and wait for December to come! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.