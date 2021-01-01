Slamp Etoile LED Wall/Ceiling Light - Color: Grey

Advertisement
The French word for star, the Slamp Etoile LED Wall/Ceiling Light is characterized by romantic folds and prismatic light. Made from Lentiflex®”a technologically advanced thermoplastic with a liquid-like quality that appears multifaceted like a prism”the iridescent effect shines through the material, optically enhancing the light without harsh glare. The warm light captures the irregular form, providing diffused, direct and indirect light around the entire fixture. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey.