Yves Delorme - Etoile Bath Sheet - Platinum - 92x160cm

Enjoy exquisite softness with this Etoile bath sheet from Yves Delorme. Wonderfully fluffy and absorbent, it's crafted from modal cotton and boasts a luxurious 700gsm. Finished with cross hatch detailing & swan embroidery, it is perfect to mix and match with more luxury towelling also available from Yves Delorme. Key features: * Cotton terry bath sheet * Material: modal cotton * Dimensions: 92x160cm * Simple gray bath sheet * With cross hatch detailing & swan embroidery * Sumptuously soft and absorbent * More luxury toweling from Yves Delorme available