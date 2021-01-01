Ethie Comforter Set

Transform your bed with the modern and whimsical Mabel comforter set. Mabel is a solid comforter set that features soft decorative tufting in a modern wave stripe. The comforter has a 100% cotton shell and 100% polyester fill. The comforter and shams reverse to a matching solid cotton percale fabric that is cool and crisp to the touch. The comforter is medium weight, warm but not too heavy. This set is also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, ensuring it is safe for the whole family by being made without harmful chemicals or dyes. Size: Full/Double Comforter + 2 Shams, Color: Ice