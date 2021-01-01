From pandora
Eternal Marquise Ring Size 52 - 197680CZ-52
Pandora Eternal Marquise Silver Ring Size 6 With Clear CZ 197680CZ-52. Metal: Sterling silver. Color: Silver. Ring Size: 6. Shape: Round. Item Type: Rings. Gem Type: Cubic zirconia. A sterling silver ring featuring pattern of marquise shapes and embellished with clear cubic zirconia stones. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer's warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.