From fly london
FLY LONDON ETAN143FLY
Advertisement
The FLY LONDON ETAN143FLY is the perfect shoe for the woman on the go. The slip-on sandal boasts leather uppers with buckle closures for a secure fit. Breathable leather lining and footbed. TR rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 10.4 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7.5-8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.