SandyMApparel ETA Carinae Nebula Brown Copper Galaxy Stars, Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Eta Carinae Nebula Brown Copper Galaxy Stars apparel and accessories. The original image color is taken from the Hubble Telescope, mixed with other colors. Enjoy a trip out in space with this fashion. A space galaxy, star systems, star clusters, abstract. Mysteries of a universe with black holes, cosmic rays, dark-matter, galaxies, gasses, stars. For science nerds, geeks, scientists, astronomers, astronauts, teachers, abstract art lovers, friends, women, men, kids, family, birthday, Christmas, anytime. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only