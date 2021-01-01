From kobi halperin
Kobi Halperin Estrella Stripe Tweed Jacket
This textured tweed jacket is elevated with a boxy silhouette. Notch collar Long sleeves Open front Cotton/acrylic/polyester Dry clean Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 23.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 41" bust, 33" waist, 45" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Stone. Size: Large.