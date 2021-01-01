Estra Light Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Material: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% PolypropyleneConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: LatexRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 6'7"): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 9'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): SquarePrimary Color: Light GrayPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushColor Combination: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Non-Slip Backing: NoSpefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 3'3" x 5'3"Rug Size (Rug Size: Square 6'7", Round 6'7"): 6'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 5' x 7'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 9'): 2'8" x 9'Pile Height: 0.56Overall Product Weight: Ove