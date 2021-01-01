Estephani Reversible L-Shape Desk

Features:Simple and stylish:The modern concise look is complemented by a high-quality desktop and a sturdy metal frame so that the desk can fit perfectly into your home. and it only takes up a small space, which can save your space.You can put the desk in your bedroom, living room, office, etc. It can be used as a computer desk, office desk, writing desk and study desk.Antique furniture piece with clean lines is stylish and matches well with any decoration of your room or office.Multiple uses: The desk with 5 bookshelves is ideal for office space and storage space, as well as small offices and multi-function rooms. Not only the table, but also use it as a bookshelf, storage organizer.It provides an ideal solution to save a lot of space and create an ideal working space, can accommodate books, artworks, souvenirs and office supplies.Durable and Sturdy: Built from durable MDF Board with a strong steel frame, this modern home office desk is built to last and is sturdy enough to hold all of your items.Besides,Smooth stainless steel and engineered wood is dust and water resistant and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth.Four installation methods:Design to fit your space and needs, it can be rotated into a 90-degree L-shape or a 180-degree linear shape.A unique contemporary computer desk with shelves creates a conversation piece in any room and adds a chic, functional storage display and desk in one piece of furniture.Easy Assembly with Instructions: Packed with an illustrated manual to help you assemble it. All the parts and hardware are including, it will be easy to assemble as long as refering to the instruction.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: YesTop Color: BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: YesLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: Desk Return Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 220Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: ADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: Genera