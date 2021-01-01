Estelle TV Stand for TVs up to 48"

Introductions: TV cabinet is an indispensable part for each household. In addition to its practical use, it is also a nice decoration for the entire home fitment. How do you feel like marble iron foot TV cabinet? It is a pretty combination of premium material and uncanny workmanship, with high strength and good quality. It is designed into two open cubbies for gadget storage, which can save your room space. This TV cabinet has an exquisite look and smooth surface. The stains on the TV Stand can be cleaned quickly, which reduces your worry. With a beautifully simplistic look, what are you waiting for? Don't hesitate to bring it home! Features: made of MDF laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs, the faux white marble finish pairs with the gold hairpin legs for an easy to clean, updated look. Place your DVD player, gaming system, and cable box in the 2 open cubbies that offer wire management holes to keep your cords tangle free. The TV Stand ships flat to your door and minimal assembly is required. The TV Stand can support up to 130 lbs. And each cubby will hold 5 lbs. Sturdy metal and composite wood construction designed to last. Now with a pre-drilled hole and now sturdy specifications. Material: MDF and metal. Color: golden and faux white marble. Weight capacity: 130 lbs / 60 kg. Dimensions: (41.73 x 19.68 x 24.6)" / (105.08 x 49.99 x 62.48)cm (L x W x H). Package includes: 1 x table notes. When receiving the goods, please confirm the product according to the listing of instructions. Once you find fewer pieces, please provide relevant pictures to contact us. We will deal it in time. Please install goods with the instruction manual. It is recommended that the installation should not be too tight to adjust easily. After the structure is installed, firm the interface for more stability