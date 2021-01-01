From manhattan comfort
Estelle Dining Chair in Cream and Black
Advertisement
Modern Dining Chair Perfect for Dining and Home Office Use. |Measures: 20.08 in. Length, 33.46 in. Height, 22.83 in. Depth.|Frame Made of Solid Wood with Splayed Legs. |Upholstered in Faux Leather with High Density Foam Filled Padding. |Front and Back Legs Elegantly Embellished with Elongated Gold Metal Ferrules and Completed with Matching Accents at the Seat's Base.|Standard 4-Leg Base. |Weight Capacity: 300 Lbs. Seat Height: 18.9"|Delivered to you Fully Assembled! No Assembly Required!|.Exquisite craftsmanship and transitional design merges to bring you the Estelle dining chair. Clad in rich, luxurious leather, the ?dining chair is inviting and eye-catching. A narrow, upholstered side rail gracefully ascends from the seat making this cleverly sculpted chair, not an arm chair or a side chair but both. The front and back legs are elegantly embellished with elongated gold metal ferrules, and completed with matching accents at the seat's base. modern details adorn this Mid-century inspired seat, creating a versatile look to match a variety of home decor styles. You will fall in love with the sophistication, and comforting construction of the Estelle dining chair.