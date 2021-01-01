Esteffany Desk
Description
Features:This desk with drawer shelf, office home modern simple small desk, home office desk gaming desk, student study table writing table, for bedroom, living rooms, studyThick load-bearing plate, high-quality silent guide rail, spacious host positionDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: WhiteBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 1Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: 4Bookcase Included: YesBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: YesOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 300Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsSpefications:UL Listed: YesADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: YesANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: YesCSA Certified: YescUL Listed: YesBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: YesFire Rated: YesUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified